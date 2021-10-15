SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $44,065,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $433.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.45 and its 200 day moving average is $382.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.85 and a twelve month high of $466.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

