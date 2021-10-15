SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Balchem by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 324,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $152.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average of $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

