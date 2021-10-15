ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceSource International worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 58,674 shares of company stock valued at $84,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

