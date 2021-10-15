Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,322,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

The firm has a market cap of $589.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

