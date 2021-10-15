Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $16.41

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $15.50. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0432 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $6,070,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 2.6% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 422,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.