Seeyond Sells 108 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.22.

NYSE APD opened at $287.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

