Seeyond Has $938,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Stryker were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

NYSE SYK opened at $263.85 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.64 and a 200-day moving average of $261.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

