Seeyond Has $1.79 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Seeyond decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $200.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average is $187.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

