Seeyond Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

GM opened at $58.12 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

