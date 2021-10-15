Seeyond Has $1.21 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Seeyond raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $207.73 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.66 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.12 and a 200-day moving average of $211.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.