Seeyond Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,118,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,175,052. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATH opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

