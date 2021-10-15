Seeyond Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Seeyond raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,385,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.62 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.