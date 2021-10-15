Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,744,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sealed Air worth $992,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

