Scotiabank Boosts Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.