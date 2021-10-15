Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 98,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

