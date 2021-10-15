SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.11

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 7893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.41.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. Research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SciPlay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SciPlay by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SciPlay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.