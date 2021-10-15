Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 222.8% from the September 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SMIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,199. Schmitt Industries has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 102.44% and a negative net margin of 102.86%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

