SaTT (SATT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $405,888.00

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, SaTT has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $405,888.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00092359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

About SaTT

SaTT is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

