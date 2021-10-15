Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.