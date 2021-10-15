Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 350.8% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,814,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SANP opened at $0.00 on Friday. Santo Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corp. engages in the operation of an internet portal for dentists and patients that enables access to dental information. The company was founded on July 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

