Sanofi’s (SNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

SNY stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 107.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 37.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,275,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

