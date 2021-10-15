Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €113.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

Get Sanofi alerts:

SAN stock opened at €84.13 ($98.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.14. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.