Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,783,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.80% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $117,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 306,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 299,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 199.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 290,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

