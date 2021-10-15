Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,235,000 after buying an additional 60,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average of $178.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.22 and a 1-year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

