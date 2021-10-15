Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,280.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

