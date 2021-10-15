Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,280.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

