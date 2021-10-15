Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saipem presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SAPMY opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Saipem has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

