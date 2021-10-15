SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $9.81 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00067893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,134.48 or 0.99604365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.75 or 0.06231537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002586 BTC.

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

