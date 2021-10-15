SAFE2 (SAFE2) Achieves Market Cap of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00066332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00072641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00111202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,225.06 or 0.99739442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.06248431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002662 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars.

