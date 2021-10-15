Sachem Capital Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

Sachem Capital has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 117.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $163.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SACH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

