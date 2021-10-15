Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) were up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 1,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $893.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ryerson by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

