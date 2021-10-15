Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.56.

Ryder System stock opened at $84.44 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

