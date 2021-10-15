RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.
Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $585.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.90.
In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 98,119 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
