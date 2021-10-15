RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $585.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The business had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 98,119 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.