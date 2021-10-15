Ruler Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00069773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00118685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00073142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,028.06 or 0.99684601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.16 or 0.06488819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

