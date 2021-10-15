Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,250 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,073.18 ($27.09).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,761 ($23.01) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,513.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.82. The company has a market capitalization of £136.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,782.20 ($23.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

