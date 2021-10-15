Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$44.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.50.

ATZ opened at C$47.50 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$18.99 and a 12-month high of C$48.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

