Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$44.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

ATZ stock opened at C$47.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.71. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$18.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.97.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

