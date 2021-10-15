Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of DKNG opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,437,627 shares of company stock worth $247,370,295. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

