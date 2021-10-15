Robert W. Baird Downgrades Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) to Neutral

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

NYSE ZWS opened at $36.68 on Friday.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.