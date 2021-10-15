RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 6.3% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 142,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,193,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.