Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,066 ($66.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £82.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,213.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,743.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

