RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $985.98 Million

Brokerages predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce sales of $985.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $963.07 million to $1.01 billion. RH reported sales of $844.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. UBS Group raised their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $653.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $683.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 576.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

