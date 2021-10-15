Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Up 343.8% in September

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 343.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RZLT opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.69. Rezolute has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 21.34.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Rezolute will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RZLT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

