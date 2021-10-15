Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXEEY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, July 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price objective on shares of Rexel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $20.81 on Friday. Rexel has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

