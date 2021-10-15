Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 140,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 121,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

