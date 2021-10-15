Research Analysts Set Expectations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSM. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88. The firm has a market cap of $583.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

