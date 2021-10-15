Research Analysts Set Expectations for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 212.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 409,924 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

