Research Analysts Set Expectations for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

MMX opened at C$6.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market cap of C$902.78 million and a PE ratio of 18.53. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$7.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.