Research Analysts Set Expectations for Invesco Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Invesco in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Shares of IVZ opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

