Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.46. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $128.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.