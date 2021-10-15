RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527,950 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $215,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR opened at $148.28 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.